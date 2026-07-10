Florida tops nation in SUV pedestrian fatalities, new study reveals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida has a serious pedestrian problem, and a new study shows SUVs are making it even deadlier.

According to a fresh analysis of federal crash data, Florida leads the nation in the total number of pedestrians killed by SUVs, averaging nearly 192 deaths every single year. Local safety experts say it is a perfect storm of our year-round warm weather, a high population, and the fact that about 75% of new vehicles sold these days are larger SUVs or trucks.

Those big vehicles are much harder on the human body. Vince Dyer with Bike/Walk Central Florida explains that when a smaller sedan hits a pedestrian, the pedestrian usually rolls onto the hood. But because SUVs sit much higher off the ground, a pedestrian is far more likely to be pushed underneath the vehicle, making injuries significantly more severe.

Throw in Orlando’s massive tourism industry, and the risk goes up. Local walker Taylor Hayes says he always takes extra care when he is out with his young nephew. He points out that many tourists rent large family SUVs when they come for the theme parks, and they are often too distracted or unfamiliar with local crosswalk laws to stop. Hayes says you simply have to keep your head on a swivel.

There is some good news for the immediate Orlando area. A recent safety report shows Orlando has dropped from being the most dangerous city in America for pedestrians to 25th place. Upgrades like those on Orange Blossom Trail have saved lives, but nearby areas are still struggling. The Space Coast area now ranks 11th most dangerous in the country, and the Daytona Beach area sits at 14th.

Advocates say adding high-visibility crosswalks is a great start, but to truly protect pedestrians from these heavier SUVs, local leaders need to start lowering speed limits on our fastest roads.

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