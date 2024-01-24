Florida tops the list for best state to retire in, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — It may not be a surprise, but Florida is a hot spot for retirees. Though this is well-known, a study from WalletHub has confirmed the theory.
According to WalletHub, Florida ranks #1 best state to retire in.
“Florida’s strong economy and low taxes create opportunities for families which is why Florida continues to lead the nation in net in-migration,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are proud to be the top destination for retirement.”
WalletHub compared 50 states with 46 different categories. Florida ranked #1 in percentage of population aged 65 and older, and in the top 10 for WalletHub’s taxpayer ranking and life expectancy. See more category rankings listed below.
Overall Rank for Florida: 1st
- 13th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services
- 6th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
- 1st – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
- 15th – Property-Crime Rate
- 9th – Life Expectancy
- 29th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
Top 10 States:
