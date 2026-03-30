Florida restaurants under fire for selling imported shrimp as local catch

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new study found that mislabeled shrimp is costing the U.S. seafood industry millions of dollars.

Researchers report that some restaurants are misrepresenting imported, farm-raised shrimp as local, wild-caught seafood.

The practice negatively impacts local fishermen and causes customers to pay higher prices for products they are not actually receiving.

According to the study, Florida is among the states with the highest levels of shrimp mislabeling in the country.

Mislabeled seafood often originates from international commercial operations rather than local waters.

Domestic seafood advocates note that the practice allows restaurants to capitalize on the high demand for local products while using cheaper alternatives.

Experts say what diners believe they are eating often does not match what is actually served on their plates.

Christine Gala serves as a board member for the Southern Shrimp Alliance, an organization that represents the interests of the domestic shrimp industry.

Gala noted that consumers are frequently misled regarding the origin of their meal.

“When in fact, they’re probably eating imported shrimp from a shrimp farm in Ecuador,” Gala said.

The financial impact on the domestic industry is significant as local producers struggle to compete with misrepresented goods.

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