Florida recovers millions after romance-turned-investment cryptocurrency scams

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general says victims of a major cryptocurrency scheme are getting their money back.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said the recovery of millions in cryptocurrency was the largest recovery in a single state-wide operation.

He said the victims were targeted in a romance-turned-investment scam.

Investigators found victims in six different Florida counties and as far as Massachusetts.

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