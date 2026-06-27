Florida property tax changes: What DeSantis’ new law means for homeowners

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida homeowners could see some relief from rising property taxes under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The new law prevents local governments from raising property tax rates based on increases in residents’ total income within a city or county.

DeSantis said the measure is designed to give homeowners a break after property taxes have climbed steadily over the past several years.

He argued that many Floridians have struggled to keep up with the higher costs.

Supporters say the change will help make homeownership more affordable and provide greater protection against future tax increases.

However, critics warn that the law could limit the amount of revenue local governments collect, making it more difficult to fund essential public services such as law enforcement, fire rescue, and other community programs.

The new law takes effect as local governments continue planning their budgets for the coming fiscal year.

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