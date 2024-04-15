News

Florida officials warn residents to prepare for wildfire season

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

Florida officials raise concerns over increased risk of wildfires Some Florida officials are warning about a possible increase in the chances of wildfires this year. (WFTV)

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida officials are warning about a possible increase in the chances of wildfires this year.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officials with emergency management list the current threat as low because of a wetter-than-normal winter.

However, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said people should limit the amount of debris on their property as wildfire season begins.

Read: US wildfires are getting bigger and more complex, prompting changes in firefighting workforce

“Prepare your home regularly by clearing your roof and gutters or prepare your yard by creating and maintaining a defensible space around your home,” Simpson said.

The Florida Forest Service has responded to more than 500 fires so far this year.

Watch: Woman missing after armed carjacking believed to be dead, Seminole County sheriff says

Conditions have also allowed the agency to conduct prescribed burns to reduce kindling that feeds wildfires.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!