Florida man sues over distracting Waffle House sign

An 84-year-old Waffle House customer is suing the chain after tripping over an “abnormally high” curb while distracted by window signage for a limited-edition waffle.

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Edward Bowlds claims he suffered severe and permanent injuries, including a torn rotator cuff.

The lawsuit accuses the Waffle House of prioritizing marketing over pedestrian safety and creating unreasonably dangerous conditions, including the lack of warning paint.

His attorney, W. Lee Clark, says Bowlds will deal with pain and limitations for the rest of his life.

The man and his wife are seeking a money judgment for damages, interest, lawyers’ fees, and court costs in the lawsuit against Waffle House.

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