Florida man accused of forcing family off I-95 during road rage attack, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing serious charges after Martin County deputies say he intentionally forced a family’s vehicle off Interstate 95 during a frightening road rage incident.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Michael Jeffries Spires is accused of using a PIT maneuver to spin the family’s vehicle out of control.

Investigators say the car crashed through a barbed wire fence before coming to a stop.

Deputies say the family, which included a small child, fled the vehicle and hid in nearby woods because they feared the other driver.

While hiding, they called 911 and waited for deputies to arrive.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators say there is no indication the family did anything to provoke or antagonize Spires before the alleged attack.

Spires was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated battery and child abuse.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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