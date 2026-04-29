Florida House passes new proposed congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s state House on Wednesday approved the bill with a new proposed congressional map that could favor Republicans.

The new map passed the House with 83 votes in favor and 28 votes against.

The bill will now be moved to a vote by the Florida state Senate.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group