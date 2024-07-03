Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers to prioritize safety this Fourth of July

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA predicts 60.6 million people will travel by car this Fourth of July, which is an increase of 2.8 million from 2023.

READ: Osceola Sheriff urges residents to prioritize safety during Fourth of July celebrations

That is a tall order for law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to ensure all drivers are traveling safely.

L.T . Tara Crescenzi, of the Florida Highway Patrol, urges drivers to prioritize safety this Fourth of July.

READ: AAA activates ‘Tow-to-Go’ program for the 4th of July travel period

“Drivers, we want to make sure that you’re looking out for pedestrians and you’re aware of your surroundings at all times and that means not driving distracted,” said L.T. Crescenzi. “Here in Florida, there is a crash that occurs every 44 seconds there is a crash in Florida, one in seven of those crashes involve a distracted driver.”

L.T. Crescenzi said preliminary data from 2023 shows 300 people died because someone was driving distracted.

“That’s why we discuss the importance of keeping your eyes and your mind on the road and making sure you’re a good role model and mentor for your little ones, who will be our future drivers one day,” said L.T. Crescenzi.

Adults may celebrate this Fourth of July with an alcoholic beverage and the Florida Highway Patrol sees no problem in that, unless, you get behind the wheel.

“It’s never acceptable (to drink and drive), the risk of losing a life is not worth any excuse,” said L.T. Crescenzi. “An impairment is black and white, you’re either impaired or you’re not. If you have consumed alcohol, drugs or any mind altering prescription drugs, you are impaired and should not be driving.”

L.T. Crescenzi said penalties for driving while impaired include expensive fines, license revocation and jail-time. A conviction can stay on your driving record for 75 years.

READ: AAA predicts travel records during 4th of July week

FHP & FDOT Summer Driving Tips:

Remind drivers to buckle up.

Look twice for pedestrians.

Never drive distracted or impaired, including not driving while drowsy.

The Florida Department of Transportation provides free, and limited roadside assistance, that includes changing a tire or assisting with minor mechanical repairs, to stranded motorists through its fleet of Road Rangers.

Drivers on I-4, I-75, I-95, and Central Florida’s toll roads can request a Road Ranger’s assistance by dialing *FHP (*347).

Details Here on Fireworks Events in Central Florida

Listen to full interview with Florida Highway Patrol, L.T. Tara Crescenzi, on Orlando’s Morning News Express podcast:













© 2024 Cox Media Group