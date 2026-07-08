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Florida Gubernatorial Candidate named in lawsuit alleging assault

The suit focuses on a 2022 incident between Donalds and a Collier County School Board Member

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
The candidates include Majority Whip Tom Emmer and GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson. They will make their cases before the Republican Conference on Monday.
House Lawmakers On Capitol Hill FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) leaves a closed-door House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Getty Images)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Florida Gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds has been named in a lawsuit alleging assault. The incident dates back to a 2022 incident between Donalds and a Collier County School Board Member, Kelly Mason.

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The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, was first reported by the Daily Mail. In the suit, Kelly Mason alleges that Congressman Donalds cornered her in a grocery store in Naples and verbally assaulted her in 2022. The confrontation was videoed by Mason’s at the time 13-year-old daughter, a video that has made the rounds online since that time.

In a statement to WDBO, the Byron Donalds camp said:

“This is a baseless, politically motivated attack and shameful publicity stunt designed to damage Byron Donalds in the 2026 election. This individual has a long history of unsuccessful litigation against the Donalds family -- the Daily Mail is the perfect gossip rag to give this airtime. Floridians deserve better than this tabloid nonsense.”

Mason had previously involved Byron Donalds wife in a lawsuit filed in June of 2022. That suit is still active and has a judicial hearing scheduled for November of this year.

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Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.



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