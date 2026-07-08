Florida Gubernatorial Candidate named in lawsuit alleging assault

Florida Gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds has been named in a lawsuit alleging assault. The incident dates back to a 2022 incident between Donalds and a Collier County School Board Member, Kelly Mason.

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The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, was first reported by the Daily Mail. In the suit, Kelly Mason alleges that Congressman Donalds cornered her in a grocery store in Naples and verbally assaulted her in 2022. The confrontation was videoed by Mason’s at the time 13-year-old daughter, a video that has made the rounds online since that time.

In a statement to WDBO, the Byron Donalds camp said:

“This is a baseless, politically motivated attack and shameful publicity stunt designed to damage Byron Donalds in the 2026 election. This individual has a long history of unsuccessful litigation against the Donalds family -- the Daily Mail is the perfect gossip rag to give this airtime. Floridians deserve better than this tabloid nonsense.”

Mason had previously involved Byron Donalds wife in a lawsuit filed in June of 2022. That suit is still active and has a judicial hearing scheduled for November of this year.

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