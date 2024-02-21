Local

Florida gas prices continue to trend upward

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Gas Prices Continue To Rise (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Gas prices in Florida continue to increase this week as the average in Florida is now above the national average.

According to AAA, Florida’s average gas price is $3.37 a gallon, up $0.03 cents from Tuesday, and nearly $0.40 cents from a month ago.

Florida’s average gas price is $0.10 cents higher than the national average, which is $3.27 a gallon.

AAA spokesman, Andrew Gross said, “Pump prices usually move higher this time of year, but a 12 cent jump in one week is notable, however, the refinery shutdown will likely be resolved soon, so further increases at the pump should revert to slower and lower seasonal gains.”

In Orlando, gas prices average at $3.38 cents a gallon, up $0.03 cents from Tuesday, and $0.50 cents from a month ago.


© 2022 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!