Florida earthquake: Rare tremor off of Space Coast

According to data from the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred about 101 miles off of Cape Canaveral at 10:48 pm Wednesday.

02/08 | Did anyone feel the Earthquake last night? A 4.0 magnitude Earthquake was reported well offshore of the Brevard County coast 101.4 mi E of Cape Canaveral at 10:48 PM Wednesday. For more information check out https://t.co/0qFKBZjHuG. #FL pic.twitter.com/7mo5wCC1t3 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) February 8, 2024

An interactive intensity map from USGS shows individuals in Brevard, Indian River and Martin counties felt the quake. Residents reported feeling light to weak shaking.

Coincidentally, February is Earthquake Awareness Month. Though Florida is not known for the frequency of quakes, the chance of one occurring is not impossible. A National Seismic Hazard Model from the USGS showed most of the state’s chances of experiencing a damaging quake sit at or under 5 percent. However, a portion of North Florida stretching West from Jacksonville has a 5 to 25 percent chance of experiencing damaging seismic activity.





