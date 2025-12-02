Florida Department of Corrections looks to spur hiring with bonuses

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Corrections announced a new bonus program hoping to spur hiring.

The department has struggled in recent years maintaining their staffing levels. Starting in 2022, the state began utilizing State National Guard troops to cover for some 5,000 vacant positions.

That total had dropped to around 1,000 by the time the state removed troops from the jails back in June of this year. Changes in bonus structure and an increase in starting pay to $22 an hour have been credited.

The new bonus program will focus on 15 correctional facilities across the state where an additional $5,000 sign on bonus will be offered. Those locations that are already offering a $1,000 will include the $5,000 as an added incentive bring that total to $6,000 paid out over three installments.

In a statement, Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman said, "There has never been a better time to join our Agency and serve the great state of Florida through a career in corrections. Whether you’re just starting out, or looking for a new direction, our Agency offers stability, purpose, and the resources needed to succeed."

According to the FDC’s website, they operate 134 facilities statewide with nearly 24,000 employees and over 89,000 incarcerated inmates. They are the third the largest state prison system in the country and Florida’s largest state agency.

For the Florida Department of Corrections job board, click here.

