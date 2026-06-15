Florida couple reaches custody agreement in IVF mix-up case

ORLANDO, Fla. — Steven Mills and Tiffany Score have settled on a custody agreement involving “Patient 004” in their lawsuit against IVF Life, Inc. and Dr. Milton McNichol, concerning their daughter’s genetic parents and an embryo linked to them.

The newly filed documents indicate that a custody agreement has been reached, an embryo has been sent for testing, and the plaintiffs plan to amend their lawsuit.

The plaintiffs have also secured a new facility to store and treat the embryo in the future. Errors in laboratory and clinic procedures have been identified, which could support claims for damages against the defendants.

The embryo will undergo parentage testing, and then the plaintiffs will decide on the next steps. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates on this evolving story as new information becomes available.

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