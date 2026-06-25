Florida allows Fourth of July fireworks despite ongoing fire concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida residents will still be able to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks this year after recent rainfall helped improve drought conditions across much of the state.

State officials announced they will not implement a statewide fireworks ban for the Fourth of July, citing wetter conditions that have reduced the overall risk of wildfires.

Even so, officials are urging Floridians to use caution when lighting fireworks, especially devices that fly into the air or produce sparks and explosions.

According to state fire officials, most of Florida is currently under a low to moderate fire danger risk.

However, dry conditions remain a concern in some areas.

Orange and Osceola counties continue to operate under burn bans, which remain in effect despite the recent rain.

Residents in those counties are encouraged to check local regulations and take extra precautions when using fireworks.

Officials recommend keeping a water source nearby, avoiding fireworks near dry vegetation, and never leaving fireworks unattended.

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