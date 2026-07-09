Florida airport officially renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach International Airport has officially been renamed Donald J. Trump International Airport.

A new airport sign featuring navy blue and white lettering was unveiled during a ceremony on Wednesday, marking the official name change.

Drivers may also notice the new name on area roadways.

Highway signs along Interstate 95 were updated last week to reflect the airport’s new designation.

Airport officials also announced that the airport’s three-letter code will change from PBI to DJT beginning Aug. 18.

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