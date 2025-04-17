Local

Florida AG subpoenas Roblox over online safety concerns for child users

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Florida AG subpoenas Roblox over online safety concerns for child users Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is seeking answers from the online gaming platform Roblox. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is seeking answers from the online gaming platform Roblox.

He issued a subpoena seeking information on how the company markets to kids, manages age verification, and oversees chat rooms.

Uthmeier expressed concern that children might be exposed to harmful content or online predators and wants to know what Roblox is doing to ensure their safety.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!