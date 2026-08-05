Florida AG proposes making poaching a felony to increase accountability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wants to turn poaching from a misdemeanor into a felony, saying current penalties aren’t tough enough to stop offenders from trespassing on private land and putting the public at risk.

Our proposed legislation would give law enforcement and prosecutors new tools to hold poachers accountable when they put our families at risk. pic.twitter.com/LJITJtMAIp — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 5, 2026

Under his proposal, illegal hunting on private property would become a third-degree felony with possible prison time.

Poach near homes or people, and it jumps to a second-degree felony.

Repeat offenders could face a first-degree felony.

Our proposed legislation would give law enforcement and prosecutors new tools to hold poachers accountable when they put our families at risk. pic.twitter.com/LJITJtMAIp — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) August 5, 2026

“Most poaching offenses are mere misdemeanors — it’s a slap on the wrist and has not been enough to deter bad actors,” Uthmeier said Tuesday at a press conference in Bay County.

Violators would also permanently lose hunting privileges and forfeit any firearms or gear used in the crime. Uthmeier wants a statewide prosecutor to handle all poaching cases for consistent enforcement across Florida.

He expects the legislation to be taken up in the next legislative session

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