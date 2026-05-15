Florida AG James Uthmeier says NFL ‘Rooney Rule’ violates civil rights laws; targets Worrell again

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier has a lot on his plate as of late.

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During an interview on “Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez”, the AG described his communication with the NFL after bringing action against the league for the ‘Rooney Rule’ regarding hiring practices across the league.

He also went into his offices continuing relationship with the office of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell and what he characterized as lenient sentences in cases involving violence and sexual assault.

Listen to the full interview here:

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