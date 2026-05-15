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Florida AG James Uthmeier says NFL ‘Rooney Rule’ violates civil rights laws; targets Worrell again

Uthmeier made the case for his actions against the league in an exclusive interview on OMN

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
ChatGPT Investigation Florida FILE - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks during a news conference at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File) (Amy Beth Bennett/AP)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State Attorney General James Uthmeier has a lot on his plate as of late.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

During an interview on “Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez”, the AG described his communication with the NFL after bringing action against the league for the ‘Rooney Rule’ regarding hiring practices across the league.

He also went into his offices continuing relationship with the office of Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell and what he characterized as lenient sentences in cases involving violence and sexual assault.

Listen to the full interview here:

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Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.



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