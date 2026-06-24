Three human trafficking victims rescued in Flagler County operation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A four-day undercover operation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office rescued three human trafficking victims and made 10 arrests. The effort targeted online sex trafficking, leading to seizures of drugs, a firearm, and a vehicle in “Operation Innocence Shield.”

Sheriff Rick Staly highlighted the operation’s impact, stating, “Rescuing even one victim from trafficking is priceless; this operation freed three,” and warned offenders that law enforcement will persist.

Investigators say that a third phase of the operation is ongoing.

During this operation, investigators successfully located and rescued three women who were suspected victims of human trafficking. They received prompt assistance, including secure shelter and access to recovery and support services, to help them rebuild their lives.

Investigators say that phase also led to six arrests for prostitution and drug offenses, as well as the confiscation of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and a vehicle.

In the second phase, detectives targeted those trying to buy sex, resulting in four more arrests for solicitation of prostitution.

Phase three investigators are using digital forensic evidence and interviews, have identified three suspected traffickers and anticipate more arrests and seizures of drugs and weapons.

Support for the rescued victims will go beyond just the operation itself. Operation Light Shine, a nonprofit committed to fighting human trafficking and child exploitation, will continue to stand by the victims with ongoing help, resources, and follow-up care.

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