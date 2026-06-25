DNA confirms identity of Mary Lou Combs, missing since 2003

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year mystery has been solved. Human remains discovered earlier this year in the Intracoastal Waterway have been identified as those of Mary Lou Combs, a Palm Coast woman who disappeared in 2003.

The discovery was made in February by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and partner agencies. The remains were located underwater alongside a vehicle and personal items linked to Combs.

DNA testing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the University of North Texas confirmed the identification. Investigators matched DNA to samples from Combs’ son and siblings, establishing parent-child and sibling links.

“These findings confirmed what we suspected in February,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “After all these years, Mary Lou has been found, and her family finally has answers.”

The case provides long-awaited closure to one of Flagler County’s oldest missing persons cases, with officials stating the investigation continues as part of their efforts to resolve other cold cases.

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