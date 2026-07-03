Flagler County deputy resigns after violating agency policies in off-duty shooting

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Bryan Jackson, a former master deputy with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, resigned on Thursday, July 2, 2026, after an internal investigation concluded he violated agency policies following an off-duty shooting incident that took place on Aug. 27, 2025, at his Mondex home, which resulted in a stray bullet grazing an 11-year-old boy.

The State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit declined to file criminal charges against Jackson despite the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office submitting culpable negligence charges, a misdemeanor under Florida law.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office submitted charges after determining Jackson had been firing at a makeshift berm situated on a neighboring lot when the incident occurred.

The internal investigation determined that Jackson committed two policy violations: agency-issued and approved weapons shall be loaded only with agency-issued ammunition and used only at an FCSO-authorized range for practice or training purposes. Jackson’s actions violated FCSO’s Standards of Conduct, which provides for disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Since Jackson resigned, he cannot be disciplined by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson’s daughter, who had been a probationary Deputy Sheriff, also resigned prior to the completion of this internal investigation.

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