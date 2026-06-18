First Look: Disney unveils new Lakeshore Lodge Resort at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney has released some of the first images of its newest resort destination coming to Walt Disney World.

Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge is being built along Bay Lake and will feature a design inspired by Disney’s animated film Pocahontas.

According to Disney, the resort will offer a variety of family-friendly amenities, including both wet and dry play areas.

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One of the resort’s signature attractions will be a lazy river, giving guests another way to relax during their stay.

The new resort is expected to become one of the latest additions to Disney’s growing collection of hotels and vacation destinations across Walt Disney World.

Construction is underway, and Disney’s Lakeshore Lodge is expected to welcome its first guests next summer.

Disney has not yet announced additional details about room offerings or booking availability.

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