Firefighters respond to active propane leak in Belleview

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a reported propane leak Friday afternoon in the 4000 block of Southeast 110th Street in Belleview.

According to MCFR, a 911 caller reported smelling gas near a 1,000-gallon propane tank. Firefighters arrived and found an active leak from the top of the tank, then established a safe operating area while monitoring for hazardous conditions.

The tank contained about 670 gallons of propane at the time of the incident.

A gas technician from the propane company worked with firefighters to safely stop the leak.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

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