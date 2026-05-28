Field trip chaperone accused of recording up a woman’s skirt at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A field trip chaperone is accused of inappropriately recording a woman at Walt Disney World.

Orange County deputies said Ryan Boufakeer was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly recording a woman under her skirt.

According to a report, the alleged incident happened while Boufakeer and the woman were in line for the “TRON” ride at the Magic Kingdom.

Deputies say Boufakeer held his phone under the woman’s skirt while recording a video.

Boufakeer allegedly deleted the video when confronted, according to a report.

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