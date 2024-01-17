FHP: Boy, 9, dies after crawling under school bus in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy was fatally struck by a school bus Tuesday afternoon in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Update:

Troopers said a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed by a school bus in Orange County after the child crawled underneath the bus.

According to a news release, the bus was stopped in a roundabout in the parking lot of the Waterford East Apartments.

This was on Island Bay Drive at the intersection of Wharf Lane.

Troopers said the boy exited the bus, and the bus driver moved forward through the roundabout.

FHP said the child ran back and went under the bus.

Troopers said the bus driver remained at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.

Orange County Public Schools sent a statement about the tragic accident and offered condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our precious students who was involved in a bus accident late this afternoon. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and school community. To lose a child so suddenly and tragically is extremely difficult especially for family and friends. We will have counselors available for any student or staff member dealing with the news. Please know that OCPS is fully cooperating with the ongoing Florida Highway Patrol investigation but we ask that you keep the entire Lawton Chiles Elementary School community in your prayers as they grieve the loss of one of their own.”

Previous story:

FHP said the child’s family is at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said they are trying to obtain video of the crash to determine the circumstances that led up to it.

Only the driver was aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

Troopers said they are interviewing the 54-year-old bus driver, who has worked for Orange County Public Schools as a bus driver for more than a decade.

There is a roadblock at the entrance and exit of the apartment complex.

See a map of the scene below:

