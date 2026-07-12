FHP arrests kidnapping suspect after woman rescued during Polk County traffic stop

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend was arrested Friday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped his pickup truck on State Road 570 in Polk County, authorities said.

According to FHP, troopers were alerted to a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a white Chevrolet Silverado after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received information that a woman inside the truck was yelling that she had been kidnapped.

Troopers located the truck traveling on State Road 570 near Lakeland and conducted a traffic stop around mile marker 10. The driver, identified as Jeremy Matthew Mason, 29, was taken into custody without incident.

SEE THE MOMENTS BEFORE THE ARREST BELOW:

Dashcam video show moments before kidnapping victim rescue (WFTV)

Investigators found the alleged kidnapping victim in the back seat of the truck. Troopers said she appeared to have been physically assaulted, with visible blood on her clothing and multiple injuries.

According to FHP, the victim told investigators she and Mason had been arguing when he refused to let her leave the vehicle and continued driving against her will. At one point during the incident, Mason allegedly stopped at a coffee shop, where the woman tried to get employees to call 911. Troopers say Mason then struck her in the face with a coffee cup and punched her before driving away.

While speaking with the victim and Orange County detectives, investigators learned the woman was Mason’s ex-girlfriend and that she had been kidnapped in Volusia County.

FHP said Mason also has an active protection order filed against him by another woman and a non-extraditable dating violence warrant from Ohio.

Mason was arrested on charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The victim was rescued during the traffic stop, and the case remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

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