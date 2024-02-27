FEMA approves $6.7 million grant funding for Hurricane Ian debris removal in southwest Florida

Fort Myers, FL — FEMA has approved more than $6.7 million to reimburse Fort Myers and Punta Gorda for debris removal costs after Hurricane Ian.

The aftermath of Ian left mass debris fields, which created a threat to public health and safety.

FEMA announced they have approved $4,212,798 in federal funding to the city of Fort Myers and $2,550,889 to the city of Punta Gorda, for debris removal after Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on September 28, 2022, as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

Hurricane Ian destroyed 5,000 homes and damaged over 30,000 in Florida. 160 people died as a result from the major hurricane, 149 of them from Florida.

Ian is the fifth strongest storm to ever hit U.S. soil. The major hurricane resulted in $65 billion in damage.

