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Fatal shooting involving child under investigation in Osceola County

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting after the child was pronounced dead at Arnold Palmer Hospital

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Fatal shooting involving child under investigation in Osceola County The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting after the child was pronounced dead at Arnold Palmer Hospital (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving a child on the 2600 block of Scrapbook Street.

Just before 4:00 pm, deputies responded to Scrapbook Street in response to a child being shot.

The child was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Detectives are on scene investigating, as there is no threat to the community.

Channel 9 is on the scene and will provide the latest updates.

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©2026 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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