Fatal shooting involving child under investigation in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving a child on the 2600 block of Scrapbook Street.

Just before 4:00 pm, deputies responded to Scrapbook Street in response to a child being shot.

The child was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Detectives are on scene investigating, as there is no threat to the community.

Channel 9 is on the scene and will provide the latest updates.

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