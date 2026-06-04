A fatal deputy-involved shooting in Dr. Phillips is under investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office were inolved in a shooting that took place in the 8200 block of Tivoli Drive in the Dr. Phillips area.

According to OCSO, neighbors called reporting a woman screaming.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman wielding a large knife.

Deputies retreated towards the street while commanding the woman to drop the knife.

After the woman failed to listen to the commands, deputies opened fire on the suspect.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

The three deputies involved are on paid administrative leave while FDLE investigates.

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