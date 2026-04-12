Fatal crash involving semi-truck under investigation on I-95

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a 2022 Cascadia Freightliner semi truck-trailer that crashed on northbound Interstate 95 just north of mile marker 256.

According to FHP, the semi-truck-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it swerved to avoid hitting some metal debris, then swerved back to the left.

The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and entered the center median.

The left side of the tractor-trailer then collided with several trees, which caused the vehicle’s left side to be pulled apart.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver’s identity is pending verification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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