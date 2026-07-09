CASSELBERRY, Fla. — A family is devastated tonight after two brothers were killed when police say a suspected fentanyl trafficker rammed into their car in Seminole County.

Investigators say that the suspect took off after a traffic stop around noon Tuesday and caused the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry.

According to the Casselberry Police Department, the victims were identified as Christopher J. Marier, 42, and Tyler M. Marier, 40. Both men were inside a gray SUV that was struck near Sunnytown Road on Tuesday.

The victims’ mother said her boys were always very close and that Christopher was helping Tyler relocate to Orlando before the crash Tuesday.

“Both of them were really great guys and they have three children that they’ve left behind. It breaks my heart that this happened,” said their mother, Michelle Marier.

Michelle said Christopher was a former police officer and a criminal justice professor at UCF.

She described her son as an “intelligent and ambitious” man who used his smarts for the greater good.

0 of 7 Family remembers brothers killed in Casselberry crash involving suspected fentanyl trafficker Investigators say that the suspect took off after a traffic stop around noon Tuesday and caused the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry Family remembers brothers killed in Casselberry crash involving suspected fentanyl trafficker Investigators say that the suspect took off after a traffic stop around noon Tuesday and caused the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry Family remembers brothers killed in Casselberry crash involving suspected fentanyl trafficker Investigators say that the suspect took off after a traffic stop around noon Tuesday and caused the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry Family remembers brothers killed in Casselberry crash involving suspected fentanyl trafficker Investigators say that the suspect took off after a traffic stop around noon Tuesday and caused the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry Family remembers brothers killed in Casselberry crash involving suspected fentanyl trafficker Investigators say that the suspect took off after a traffic stop around noon Tuesday and caused the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry Family remembers brothers killed in Casselberry crash involving suspected fentanyl trafficker Investigators say that the suspect took off after a traffic stop around noon Tuesday and caused the crash along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry

According to UCF, he served for seven years as a police officer in Southwest Florida before becoming a professor. His research focused primarily on policing, race and justice, and group conflict.

Christopher leaves behind two children and a loving wife.

Meanwhile, Michelle described Tyler as “the family jokester,” and a father who “never failed to make everyone laugh.” Tyler leaves behind a teenage daughter.

“Everybody’s hurting, and it’s a horrible tragedy that didn’t need to be,” Michelle said, “It’s a core of our family that’s gone now. It just feels like it’s been hollowed out.”

Casselberry police say 26-year-old Marquavious Wheaton caused the crash.

Marquavious Wheaton

According to police, Wheaton was a suspected fentanyl trafficker. When Seminole County deputies tried to pull him over Tuesday afternoon, he fled at speeds of over 100 miles per hour before crashing in Casselberry.

“I don’t have hate in my heart for the person that caused this, but I felt immense sadness. For the entire situation,” said Michelle, “This was just out of the blue, and we’re still kind of wrapping our heads around it.”

According to court records, Wheaton’s criminal history dates back to at least 2016. He’s been booked into the Seminole County Jail at least four times on charges including robbery with a firearm and fentanyl drug trafficking.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says they intentionally didn’t chase Wheaton because of the risk to the public. Instead, they followed him from their chopper as he fled.

According to Police, Wheaton remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries but police say he will be facing charges for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude LEO and Dangerous Excessive Speeding Over 100 MPH.

SEE THE HELICOPTER CRASH VIDEO BELOW:

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