Facelift, perfume & IV: Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an Orlando commissioner amid accusations she took advantage of a longtime constituent, according to a lawsuit filed by representatives of the victim and an FDLE affidavit.

Documents connected to both the civil and criminal matters accuse Regina Hill, commissioner of District Five, of fraudulently obtaining Power of Attorney over a 96-year-old woman who WFTV is referring to as “M.”

The reports said Hill met M in her capacity as commissioner in March of 2021 when it became known M was living in “deplorable conditions.”

One month later, the affidavit reported M signed Power of Attorney over to Hill, which allowed Hill to name herself a trustee on M’s estate in 2022, purchase a home at 170 Domino Drive and obtain a Housing and Urban Development loan to renovate the property.

The FDLE affidavit said Hill’s Power of Attorney documents used signatures that misspelled witness names and dates that did not match up. It went on to say the house continued to look abandoned with no electricity or running water, and the house M lived in remained in a state of disrepair.

Investigators said a third house M owned at 3408 Lewis Ct., which neighbors said Hill occupied starting in August 2023, did receive renovations. Hill was removed from that house by authorities last week after a judge granted an injunction against her.

The neighbors thought the removal was because Hill was living outside of her district.

Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman Documents show Hill spent close to $100,000 of a constituent's money on things like a hotel stay and clothing. (WFTV)

Much of the investigation centered on M’s financial records. Hill was accused of withdrawing more than $100,000 of M’s money and spending it on herself.

While much of the money was used for home repairs, which investigators tied to the Lewis Ct. home, funds were also used to purchase a facelift, “numerous” IV treatments from Vitalounge, clothing, a Miami hotel stay for New Years, expensive bottles of perfume, car insurance payments on Hill’s personal vehicles and dental surgery for Hill.

The lawsuit was filed by M’s new Power of Attorney after Hill was terminated in February. It said M suffered from normal ageing issues, but also cognitive issues and hearing or vision loss. It also said Adult Protective Services has been called for M multiple times.

When interviewed by investigators, M said she did not permit Hill to purchase the Domino Drive home, nor was she aware of it. She also said she didn’t knowingly allow Hill to spend her money. She recalled signing “some sort of document,” but did not understand it, the affidavit said, and “would never agree” to give Hill Power of Attorney over her.

FDLE’s involvement began after ex-Hill aide Jacqueline Cockerham approached the agency. Cockerham was terminated after making different accusations against Hill. Cockerham’s signature appeared on the Power of Attorney forms, along with Hill’s son. The affidavit did not clearly state whose signatures and names investigators believed to be fraudulent.

When contacted for comment, Hill said the accusations were false and she had hired an attorney to fight them. She refused to say who that attorney was or anything further about the matter.

Community Legal Services, which is representing M in the civil lawsuit, declined to comment or agree to let WFTV speak to M about the accusations.

“We are aware that Commissioner Hill was served in a civil matter at Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) last week,” FDLE spokeswoman Evyr Manley said. “We currently have an active investigation, and we have no additional information to provide.”

Orlando city leaders said they had no information regarding the commissioner.

Hill has not been charged in connection to this investigation. If she does face charges, she could be removed from office and a special election could be held.

