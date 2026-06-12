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Facebook and Instagram Outages Worldwide

Users across the world are having issues with the popular social media platforms

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
META
By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

If you tried to scroll your feed today and were met with a blank screen or were asked to sign in again, you’re not alone.

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A major server-side outage on Friday caused widespread disruptions for Meta platforms, locking users out of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S.

According to online outage trackers, reports spiked as millions of people encountered “query error” screens, incorrect password warnings, or completely blank feeds.

Because the glitch is an internal server issue on Meta’s end, standard user workarounds—like switching to a different gadget or routing traffic through a VPN—will not restore access.

Facebook and Instagram were both operational again by 10:20 a.m. ET.

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Michelle Wargo

Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk

Michelle Wargo is an award-winning reporter and producer. Her multifaceted career encompasses on-air broadcasting, television and radio production, film, marketing, and public relations, consistently demonstrating her ability to develop and execute impactful stories and communications strategies.



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