Facebook and Instagram Outages Worldwide

If you tried to scroll your feed today and were met with a blank screen or were asked to sign in again, you’re not alone.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

A major server-side outage on Friday caused widespread disruptions for Meta platforms, locking users out of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the U.S.

According to online outage trackers, reports spiked as millions of people encountered “query error” screens, incorrect password warnings, or completely blank feeds.

Because the glitch is an internal server issue on Meta’s end, standard user workarounds—like switching to a different gadget or routing traffic through a VPN—will not restore access.

Facebook and Instagram were both operational again by 10:20 a.m. ET.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group