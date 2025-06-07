Explosive device in Brevard County is isolated incident, sheriff says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said a man who had an explosive device is in custody. Meanwhile, the bomb squad and federal authorities are working with the sheriff’s office to ensure the roadway is safe and determine charges.

He emphasized that it is an isolated incident involving a man angry over employment issues. It is not an act of terrorism.

Ivey said the device was found after deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle on County Road 5A between Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 Friday evening. They found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the vehicle.

The sheriff said the target appeared to be a state radio tower.

That section of County Road 5A will likely be closed until early Saturday, Ivey said.

