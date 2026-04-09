EXCLUSIVE: Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Renner discusses Iran deal

“It makes me proud to be an American.” That’s what former Speaker of the House and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Paul Renner said on “Orlando’s Morning News” when discussing the recent rescue of downed American pilots in the Iranian conflict.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Renner’s military experience gives him a unique perspective when discussing the topic of the conflict with Iran. He also spoke on property tax reform in the state among other topics with Scott Anez this morning on OMN. Listen to the full interview here:

Renner will be making a stop in Orlando on Tuesday, April 14th as a part of his “Affordability Now Tour” as he ramps up his run for governor.

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