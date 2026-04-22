EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Byron Donalds joins “Orlando’s Morning News” as race for governor heats up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Congressman Byron Donalds represents the 19th district in the state of Florida and hopes to be the state’s next governor.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The congressman joined “Orlando’s Morning News” to discuss recent statements by Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, also a candidate for governor. He also spoke on the recent resignation of former member of Congress and Florida representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Listen to the full interview here:

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