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EXCLUSIVE: Congressman Byron Donalds joins “Orlando’s Morning News” as race for governor heats up

The congressman called in to address recent statements by the state lieutenant governor and his plans if elected

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
The candidates include Majority Whip Tom Emmer and GOP Conference Vice Chair Mike Johnson. They will make their cases before the Republican Conference on Monday.
Byron Donalds leaving a congressional meeting in 2023 FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Getty Images)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Congressman Byron Donalds represents the 19th district in the state of Florida and hopes to be the state’s next governor.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The congressman joined “Orlando’s Morning News” to discuss recent statements by Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins, also a candidate for governor. He also spoke on the recent resignation of former member of Congress and Florida representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Listen to the full interview here:

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Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.



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