Ex-Norwegian cruise line CEO Frank Del Rio sues company for millions

Former Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio has filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that he was promised millions in additional compensation upon his departure but did not receive it.

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Del Rio claims he agreed to retire early in exchange for a consulting arrangement that would pay him $1 million per quarter through 2027.

However, the written agreement he received only covered two and a half years of consulting services, worth $10 million instead of the promised $18 million.

The lawsuit includes allegations of fraud, breach of contract, and conspiracy, with Del Rio seeking damages and a jury trial.

The case comes amid major leadership changes at NCLH, including the departure of CEO Harry Sommer and activist investor Elliott Investment Management’s push for leadership and governance changes.

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