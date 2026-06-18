‘Elf’ and ‘Friday’ star Faizon Love arrested in Florida without bond

TAMPA, Fla. — Actor Faizon Love, best known for his roles in Elf and Friday, was arrested in Florida on June 16 after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records.

The 58-year-old actor faces two contempt-of-court charges and remains in custody without bond as of Thursday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been officially disclosed.

According to TMZ, the case is linked to an ongoing paternity dispute involving a 35-year-old woman identified as Tiffany Lee.

Representatives for Love have not yet publicly commented on the arrest.

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