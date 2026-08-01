Educator turns hit-and-run experience into safety mission

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Board of County Commissioners honored local resident and educator Gaby Suver at its meeting on Tuesday, July 28.

Suver, a professional triathlete, was recognized for her advocacy in bicycle and pedestrian safety following her recovery from a serious hit-and-run crash.

The meeting was at 9 a.m. in the Lake County Commission Chambers at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares

Commissioner Sean Parks, who represents District 2, will present Suver with a certificate to honor her dedication to making Lake County roads safer.

Parks noted that Suver used her experience to benefit the community. “Rather than allowing adversity to define her, Gaby is using her experience to make a lasting impact on our community,” Parks said. “She has transformed her personal hardship into a source of education and encouragement for others, reminding all of us that strength is measured not by the obstacles we face, but by how we choose to overcome them.”

During the meeting, Suver shared how she transformed the tragic event into a mission to help others.

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