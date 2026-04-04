CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida will see a warm and mostly sunny day, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s across the region.

In Orlando, highs are expected to reach around 85 degrees, making for what forecasters describe as a pleasant spring day.

Rain chances will remain minimal, with only a slight possibility of brief, isolated showers. Overall, conditions are expected to stay largely dry, with just a 10% chance of rain.

Easter weekend weather in Central Florida: sunny & warm, storms possible Sunday Rain and storm chances will increase for Easter Sunday with sea breeze-driven showers in the afternoon.

However, the weather pattern is expected to shift as the weekend continues. Rain and storm chances will increase Saturday, followed by a more noticeable uptick on Easter Sunday.

While the day may start dry, showers and storms are expected to develop through the afternoon and evening, with about a 40% chance of sea breeze-driven storms.

Easter weekend weather in Central Florida: sunny & warm, storms possible Sunday Rain and storm chances will increase for Easter Sunday with sea breeze-driven showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warm, holding in the 80s.

Looking ahead to early next week, a stronger system is expected to move into Central Florida. A frontal boundary will bring increased rain chances from Monday through Wednesday, with Tuesday currently forecast as the wettest day. Many areas could see beneficial rainfall as the system moves through the region.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on changing conditions, especially as storm chances increase into the weekend and early next week.

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