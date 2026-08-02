Local

Early voting for Lake County primary election begins August 6

Secure ballot intake stations will be available for VBM

By Karan Deardorff, WFTV
Election supervisors expect big turnout for Primary Day on Tuesday Nearly 13% of registered voters cast their votes during early voting. That means around 87% of registered voters still have not gone to the polls. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Karan Deardorff, WFTV

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays announced that early voting for the August 18 primary election will take place from August 6 through August 15.

Twelve different locations across the county will offer services between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Additionally, secure ballot intake stations will be available at these sites for voters wishing to drop off completed mail-in ballots. VBM ballots must be received at the elections office no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day, August 18th, according to a release from the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

Lake County early voting locations:

  • Cagan Crossings Library
  • Clermont Arts and Recreation Center
  • Cooper Memorial Library
  • WIN1 Ministries / Eustis Service Center
  • Lady Lake Community Building
  • Lake County Agricultural Center
  • Minneola City Hall
  • Sorrento Church of God
  • Southside Umatilla Community Center
  • The Venetian Center
  • W.T. Bland Library

Residents can find their precinct by visiting the Lake County Supervisor of Elections.

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