Duke Energy Foundation grants $773,000 to support Florida STEM education

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $773,000 to 22 nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions in Florida to support STEM education programs.

The grants are aimed at expanding access to hands-on learning opportunities and helping prepare students for careers in high-demand industries, Duke Energy said.

Central Florida recipients include the Education Foundation of Lake County, Education Foundation of Osceola County, Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools and FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools.

The Central Florida organizations will receive a combined $175,000.

Several higher education institutions are also receiving funding, including the University of Central Florida Foundation, which will receive $75,000, and the Foundation for Seminole State College of Florida, which will receive $20,000.

Other recipients include Florida A&M University Foundation, Florida Polytechnic University Foundation, Florida State University Foundation, the University of Florida, the University of South Florida Foundation and several education foundations across the Tampa Bay area.

“Duke Energy is proud to support these organizations’ efforts to give students in the communities we serve — and call home — the best future possible,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

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