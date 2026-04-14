Dry and warm forecast continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The dry and warm trend will continue Tuesday in Central Florida.

Our area will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s at the coast and low 80s inland.

Overnight will be comfortable with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Most of Central Florida will remain rain free for the rest of the week.

High temperatures each day, reaching will creep up every day and be around 90 degrees by the weekend.

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