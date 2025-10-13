Dry and comfortable Monday through midweek, slight rain risk late

ORLANDO, Fla. — Much nicer weather returned to the area Sunday, and more pleasant weather is ahead for the upcoming week.

Expect mostly clear skies this evening and overnight, with the coolest air of the season arriving. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s, with mid- to upper-50s likely in areas northwest of Orlando.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, October 12, 2025 (WFTV)

More great weather is on the way for the holiday Monday. We’ll see just a few clouds and dry conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Pleasant conditions will continue into midweek, with minimal rain chances. Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Rain chances increase slightly for the back end of the week, but most will likely stay dry.,

