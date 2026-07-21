Drought persists despite recent rainfall across Central Florida

APOPKA, Fla. — Recent rain provided only limited drought relief across parts of northeast and Central Florida, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The district received an average of 5.11 inches of rain in June, which was 1.63 inches below the monthly average.

Rainfall varied significantly by location. Seminole County recorded the most, with an average of 6.89 inches, while Alachua County received 3.67 inches.

Over the past 12 months, the district has received 43.52 inches of rain, nearly 7.5 inches below normal.

Volusia and Brevard were the only two counties in the 18-county district to record above-average rainfall during that period. Baker County experienced the largest deficit at more than 20 inches.

Groundwater levels also remained low in June. The districtwide groundwater index ranked in the 21st percentile compared with historical conditions.

Spring flows produced mixed results. Flows at Blue Spring in Volusia County, Rock Springs and Wekiwa Springs remained within their normal ranges. Silver Springs recorded a decrease and remained at the bottom of the low range for this time of year.

A Phase III Extreme Water Shortage remains in effect in affected portions of the district. Landscape irrigation in those areas is limited to one day per week and is prohibited between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The district said additional restrictions apply to new landscaping, decorative water use, pressure washing and some commercial and industrial activities.

Residents can check the current rules for their area on the district’s watering restrictions website.

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