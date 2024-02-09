Driver shot in road rage incident, police still searching for suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are currently on scene of a road rage incident that ended in a shooting.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Lake Underhill Road near the intersection of Mercado Avenue.

According to an OPD Lieutenant, the suspected shooter, who was on a motorcycle, pulled up to the victim and fired one round into the car.

The male victim was shot in the arm and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene on their motorcycle.

Police have not released a description of the shooter at this time.

