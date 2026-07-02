Drier Thursday, storm chances increase for holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday looks to be the driest day of the week, with only a 30% chance for rain.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said onshore winds will bring the potential for a few scattered showers but many neighborhoods will remain dry today.

Rain and storm chances will increase Friday and become more widespread through the holiday weekend, as deeper moisture moves back into the state.

WFTV Thursday weather outlook Thursday will likely be the driest day of the holiday stretch in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

During this entire stretch, Crimi said it will remain hot & muggy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will feel hotter, as heat index values are expected to peak between 100°-103°.

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