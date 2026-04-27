Drier air, Warmer temps will arrive in Central Florida by midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday was another day of scattered storms, but lower coverage is expected to start the work week.

The rain and storms will wind down later this evening, with quiet conditions expected overnight. Expect morning lows in the upper 60s.

Lower coverage of rain and storms is anticipated for Monday, as a cold front moves through the area.

Widely scattered activity is anticipated, with highs in the mid 80s.

Drier air moves in for midweek, allowing temps to warm across Central Florida.

Highs on Tuesday will push into the upper 80s, with many areas on Wednesday climbing into the low 90s.

The moisture quickly returns late week, bringing the return of scattered showers and storms.

Activity will be possible both Thursday and Friday, with temps around 90.

Right now, next weekend will likely feature some scattered showers and storms as a stronger cold front moves into the region.

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